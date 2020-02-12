Keystone Financial Group Sells 47,436 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,436 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 332,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 15,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,983. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

