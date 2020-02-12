Keystone Financial Group Sells 9,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. 554,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

