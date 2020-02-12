Keystone Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. 553,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

