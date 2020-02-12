KickCoin (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

