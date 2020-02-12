KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Dcoin and Coinsbit. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $911,465.00 and $533,284.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, COSS, Exmo, HitBTC, TOKOK, Dcoin, YoBit, ABCC, OOOBTC, Coinsbit, CoinBene, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Livecoin, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

