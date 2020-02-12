Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

