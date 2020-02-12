Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Kinder Morgan worth $206,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after acquiring an additional 883,888 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. 2,201,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

