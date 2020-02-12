Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of KFS opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 189.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

