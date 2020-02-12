Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Ruffer LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up 5.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 3.34% of Kinross Gold worth $198,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 9,106,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

