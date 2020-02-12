KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 256.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

Shares of KKR opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

