Klabin SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of KLBAY stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Klabin has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

