Klimatas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,475.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,899.00 and approximately $1,475.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025274 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00204222 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

