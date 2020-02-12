Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

