Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KRNT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

