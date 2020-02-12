Krios (KRI) Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Krios has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $2,520.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. During the last week, Krios has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About Krios

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.