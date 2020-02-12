Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after buying an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,971,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Kroger by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after buying an additional 893,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Kroger stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $29.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

