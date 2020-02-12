KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSHB shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get KushCo alerts:

Shares of KSHB stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.16. KushCo has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.50.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.