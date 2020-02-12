Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 131,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

