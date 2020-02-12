Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Lafargeholcim to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Lafargeholcim stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 32,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

