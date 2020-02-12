LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

