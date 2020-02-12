Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.23 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a total market cap of $27.36 million and $53.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,734,904 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

