Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay. In the last week, Lamden has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $35,385.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

