Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

LANC stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.68.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.