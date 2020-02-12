Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 100,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

