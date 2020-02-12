Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. 5,793,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $119,680,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 907.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

