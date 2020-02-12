Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 9,661 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. American Campus Communities accounts for 3.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.92% of American Campus Communities worth $123,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,534,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,068,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 805,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,638 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,931. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

