Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 1,059,552 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 526.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 1.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Ventas worth $72,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,268,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,204,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,661. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

