Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys Shares of 182,492 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,703,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,753,000.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

PEAK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 72,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

