Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,368 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.67% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $41,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,148,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $156,614,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,891,000 after acquiring an additional 686,676 shares during the period.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 19,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

