Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $126.70 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 3.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Equinix worth $126,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.58. 7,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,260. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $385.91 and a 1-year high of $619.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.22.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.