Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $199.72 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 5.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.60% of Welltower worth $199,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 32,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.