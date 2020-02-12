Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $63.41 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 817.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438,850 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $63,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,270,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NYSE FRT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

