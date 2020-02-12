Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Invests $5.74 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 14,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,311. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 164.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

