Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. 4,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,937. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.