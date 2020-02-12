Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,374 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.97% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $103,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

FR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,515. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.