Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 145,268 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,268 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust comprises 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.63% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $57,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 465,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 465,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

