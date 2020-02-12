Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 153,669 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,669 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 2.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $109,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,192. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.