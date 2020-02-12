Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 15,561 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.69% of Agree Realty worth $50,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,988. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

