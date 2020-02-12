Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 225,096 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,096 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up approximately 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.86% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $116,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,505,000 after buying an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $23,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 634,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth about $14,840,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 23,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,182. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

