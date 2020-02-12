Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 23,669 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,669 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for 2.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.04% of Regency Centers worth $109,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. 19,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

