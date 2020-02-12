Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 41,447 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,447 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 3.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.63% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $125,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.94. 4,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $131.70 and a twelve month high of $172.60. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

