Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 414,765 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414,765 shares during the period. SL Green Realty makes up 1.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SL Green Realty worth $69,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.