Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 50,073 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,073 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 6.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.88% of AvalonBay Communities worth $258,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.61. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $223.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

