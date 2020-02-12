Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,438 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CCI stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,004. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.