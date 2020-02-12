Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for 1.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Highwoods Properties worth $71,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,221.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 6,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.