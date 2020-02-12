Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243,371 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $633,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 97,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,621. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -270.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

