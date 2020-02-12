Laurentian Boosts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$100.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MEQ traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$85.97. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The company has a market cap of $797.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.54.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

