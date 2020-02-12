Laurentian Cuts Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Price Target to C$0.12

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

