Laurentian Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.65

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGY. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock remained flat at $C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,152. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

