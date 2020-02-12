Laurentian Cuts TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$5.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

TORC Oil and Gas stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,059. The firm has a market cap of $855.27 million and a P/E ratio of -982.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

